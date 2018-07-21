Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eltek (ELTK) Share Price

News articles about Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eltek earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.2068825070969 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ELTK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 9,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,068. Eltek has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 93.25%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

