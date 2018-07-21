Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Columbia Banking System (COLB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Banking System earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1052811846718 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Columbia Banking System opened at $42.22 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.