Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Share Price

Media headlines about Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meridian Bioscience earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6830317049965 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Meridian Bioscience remained flat at $$15.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,609. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

