Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Stock Price

News coverage about Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alder Biopharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.495050996723 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALDR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals traded down $0.30, reaching $18.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 479,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,206. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.31. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.50). sell-side analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $217,073.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,209 shares of company stock worth $1,380,662. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

