Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Stock Price

News coverage about Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.2514167402629 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp traded up $1.28, hitting $32.09, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 282,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,913. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.