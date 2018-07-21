Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Roku (ROKU) Share Price

News stories about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roku earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7030545526375 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $49.77 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $10,870,315.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 87,272 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $2,788,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,216 shares of company stock worth $39,356,537 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.