Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Share Price

News stories about Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fresh Del Monte Produce earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1821197981589 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE FDP opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $52.64.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,316,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,053,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,096 shares of company stock worth $3,325,578. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

