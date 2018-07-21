Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price

Press coverage about Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.6825265088359 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $155.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock worth $31,802,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

