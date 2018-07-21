Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tim Hortons (THI) Stock Price

News stories about Tim Hortons (NYSE:THI) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tim Hortons earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1726013590026 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE THI traded down $1,200.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33,000.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares.

Tim Hortons Company Profile

Tim Hortons Inc, is a quick service restaurant in North America. The Company’s menu includes premium coffee, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots, specialty teas, fruit smoothies, home-style soups, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, hot breakfast sandwiches and fresh baked goods, including donuts.

