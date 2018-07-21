Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rollins (ROL) Share Price

Media stories about Rollins (NYSE:ROL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rollins earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6317876375509 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Rollins stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

