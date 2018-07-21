Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Moody’s (MCO) Stock Price

News articles about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1699824532015 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.58.

Moody’s opened at $185.42 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Moody’s will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $4,524,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

