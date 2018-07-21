Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lazard (LAZ) Stock Price

News coverage about Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lazard earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.9469600453336 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LAZ stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Lazard has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.99 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 44.63%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

