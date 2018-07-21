Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GAP (GPS) Stock Price

News headlines about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GAP earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.72671403705 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $30.05 on Friday. GAP has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $32,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,314,018.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

