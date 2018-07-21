Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Share Price

News coverage about Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aduro BioTech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7592966929668 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Aduro BioTech traded down $0.15, hitting $6.90, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 243,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,796. The stock has a market cap of $555.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.25. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 455.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.00%. sell-side analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,075.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $72,759.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,454 shares of company stock valued at $756,660. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

