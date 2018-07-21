Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Share Price

News headlines about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.8493531697778 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 7,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,847. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

