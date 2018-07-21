Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bank of America (BAC) Stock Price

News headlines about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.612928983021 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $30.13 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $308.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

