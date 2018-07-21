Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Andersons (ANDE) Share Price

Media headlines about Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andersons earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1100731523097 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Andersons stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 96,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,903. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $990.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $635.74 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Andersons will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

