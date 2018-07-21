Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WEX (WEX) Share Price

Headlines about WEX (NYSE:WEX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8820477995418 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.69.

Shares of WEX opened at $196.23 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. WEX has a 12-month low of $101.14 and a 12-month high of $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. WEX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

