Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Price

News articles about Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Epizyme earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3663880451906 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Leerink Swann set a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 160,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.24. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

