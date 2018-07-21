Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Empire Resorts (NYNY) Share Price

News coverage about Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Empire Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 43.666040976469 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYNY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Empire Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

