Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Stock Price

Media coverage about CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoBiz Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8385229750518 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CoBiz Financial traded up $0.16, reaching $22.10, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,597. The company has a market capitalization of $929.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. CoBiz Financial has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 million. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 20.43%. equities research analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COBZ. ValuEngine lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Hovde Group lowered CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CoBiz Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoBiz Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

