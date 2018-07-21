Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Share Price

News headlines about BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BJ’s Restaurants earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.9109646274288 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 392,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,181. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In related news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,083 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $564,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

