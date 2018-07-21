Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (VCV) Stock Price

News coverage about INVESCO VAN KAM/COM (NYSE:VCV) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.717841420078 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:VCV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,829. INVESCO VAN KAM/COM has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

