Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AveXis (AVXS) Stock Price

News headlines about AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AveXis earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.1649433328195 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
AveXis opened at $217.83 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.55. AveXis has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $217.94.
AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by ($2.88). research analysts forecast that AveXis will post -9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AveXis Company Profile
AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.
