Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AveXis (AVXS) Stock Price

News headlines about AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AveXis earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.1649433328195 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AveXis opened at $217.83 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.55. AveXis has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $217.94.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by ($2.88). research analysts forecast that AveXis will post -9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVXS. Zacks Investment Research raised AveXis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Chardan Capital downgraded AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded AveXis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AveXis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

