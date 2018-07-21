Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Share Price

Headlines about Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scpharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3437799169025 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals traded up $0.13, hitting $4.80, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 78,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 19.23. Scpharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. equities analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

