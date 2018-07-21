Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Everbridge (EVBG) Stock Price

News headlines about Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Everbridge earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.7732240413232 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of Everbridge opened at $49.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $172,436.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 381,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $18,908,626.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,152 shares of company stock valued at $32,699,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

