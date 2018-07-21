Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) Stock Price

Media coverage about Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anthera Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1647927164908 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

ANTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ANTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,482. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

