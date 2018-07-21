Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (IRET) Share Price

News headlines about INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7884015125966 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock traded down $0.07, hitting $5.36, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,038. The stock has a market cap of $648.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 60.17%. analysts expect that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,085 shares in the company, valued at $955,071.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kirchmann acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $98,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,144.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,546. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.