Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,007 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,588,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,288,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,898,000 after acquiring an additional 109,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,022,000 after acquiring an additional 890,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,437,000 after acquiring an additional 134,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.45.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,585 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.83, for a total value of $1,155,145.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,758.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $625,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,666.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $218.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $218.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

