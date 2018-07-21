Sojourn Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Sojourn has a total market capitalization of $113,909.00 and $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sojourn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sojourn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sojourn Coin Profile

Sojourn (CRYPTO:SOJ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn . The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net

Buying and Selling Sojourn

Sojourn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

