Software (SOW) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.92 ($51.67).

Software opened at €41.44 ($48.75) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Software has a 12 month low of €34.53 ($40.62) and a 12 month high of €49.80 ($58.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

