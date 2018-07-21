Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stake Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $3,074,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $11,980,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 130.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.83 and a 1-year high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $954.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.13.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $3,460,887.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $2,188,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,921 shares of company stock worth $12,090,767. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

