Smartsheet (SMAR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smartsheet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.2542063757763 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Smartsheet opened at $22.76 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 500,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

