SM Energy (SM) Bonds Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) debt rose 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $95.06 and was trading at $94.43 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.99. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 63,321 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.