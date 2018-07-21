Skechers USA (SKX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Skechers USA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Skechers USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 53,718,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 428,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,253.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.