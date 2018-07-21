Skechers USA (SKX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Skechers USA from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Skechers USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.95.
Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 53,718,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 428,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,253.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
