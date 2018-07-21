SJWCoin (SJW) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

SJWCoin (CURRENCY:SJW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One SJWCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SJWCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. SJWCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $218.00 worth of SJWCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004047 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00459187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00164740 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025448 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000987 BTC.

SJWCoin Profile

SJWCoin’s official Twitter account is @SJWCoin

SJWCoin Coin Trading

SJWCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SJWCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SJWCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SJWCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

