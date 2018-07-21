Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 89,215 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,215 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664,322 shares during the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,433,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $89,309,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand opened at $91.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

