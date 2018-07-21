Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $191.44 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MED downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.79.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

