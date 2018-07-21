Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741,482 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 1,665,300 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after buying an additional 763,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 754,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust opened at $15.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 11.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.