Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Siliconware Precision Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.3251216942646 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Siliconware Precision Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Siliconware Precision Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th.

SPIL opened at $8.59 on Friday. Siliconware Precision Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co, Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices.

