Signature Bank’s (SBNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Signature Bank from $192.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $161.92. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,963,000 after acquiring an additional 108,693 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,490,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,011,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,641,000 after acquiring an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 880,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,005,000 after acquiring an additional 444,826 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 507,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 108,475 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

