Short Interest in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Drops By 65.8%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 508,023 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 1,485,842 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,096,858 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,157,000 after purchasing an additional 648,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,769,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,418,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $131.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

