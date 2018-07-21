Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) Decreases By 86.6%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,760 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 1,011,981 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204,610 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 241,409 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 151,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ARC Document Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

ARC stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.04.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.