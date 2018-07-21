Seth Moore Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) SVP Seth Moore sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $394,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Seth Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 20th, Seth Moore sold 3,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $117,150.00.

Overstock.com opened at $38.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Overstock.com Inc has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.87). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $445.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Overstock.com by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

