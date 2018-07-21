Sentinel Trading 23.7% Higher This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $533,052.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000875 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000686 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,999,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinelgroup.io . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

