Sensient Technologies (SXT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of Sensient Technologies opened at $72.42 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $68,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

