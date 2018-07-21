Select Income REIT (SIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Select Income REIT is a real estate company formed to primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant properties. It has properties in Oahu, Hawaii and the mainland United States. Select Income REIT is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

SIR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Select Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Select Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Select Income REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Select Income REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 227,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,210. Select Income REIT has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Select Income REIT will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 129,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,008,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Select Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $13,803,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

