SEI Investments (SEIC) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SEI Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,065. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SEI Investments by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

