Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Acquires $45,523.50 in Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams purchased 25,575 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Gregg Williams purchased 22,760 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,919.60.

On Thursday, June 14th, Gregg Williams purchased 35,235 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $64,480.05.

On Monday, June 11th, Gregg Williams purchased 26,922 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.48.

On Friday, June 8th, Gregg Williams purchased 16,954 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,517.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Gregg Williams purchased 43,843 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,178.56.

On Monday, June 4th, Gregg Williams purchased 26,485 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,645.75.

On Friday, June 1st, Gregg Williams purchased 25,355 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,456.45.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gregg Williams purchased 12,350 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,453.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Gregg Williams purchased 6,756,757 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.36.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products opened at $1.68 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 307.76% and a negative net margin of 387.35%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

