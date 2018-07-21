Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,106 Nlight Inc (LASR)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $40.17 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

